Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $624,915.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $33.29 million and $624,915.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00099771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.02 or 0.07447431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,724.43 or 0.99452034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

