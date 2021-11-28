Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.47.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.
Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $52.77 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.9% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.