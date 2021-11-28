Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $52.77 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.9% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

