Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $214,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $643.35 and its 200-day moving average is $567.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

