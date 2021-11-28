Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of PFIS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $182,094 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

