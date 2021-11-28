Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

