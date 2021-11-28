PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Tops $3.41 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $24,020.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 220.5% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00228676 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.