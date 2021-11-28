Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.19

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

