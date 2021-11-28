Petrofac’s (PFC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Petrofac (LON:PFC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 80.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.44) on Friday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £574.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.