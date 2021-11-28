PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.32 and last traded at $101.32. Approximately 35,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 76,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,858,000 after buying an additional 156,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 127,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,230.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter.

