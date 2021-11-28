Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.16 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $12.90 on Friday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,275,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinduoduo stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

