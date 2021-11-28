Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PXD opened at $181.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $98.59 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

