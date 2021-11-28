Playcent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $86,710.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $86,710.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00233067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

