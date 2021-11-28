Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $1.04 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00237533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00088911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

