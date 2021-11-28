Polker (PKR) Market Cap Achieves $12.05 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Polker has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $1.76 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polker has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00074476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.70 or 0.07464036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,197.56 or 0.99596776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

