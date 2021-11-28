Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PEYE remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Friday. Precision Optics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

