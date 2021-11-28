Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of RE/MAX worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

