Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Ferro worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ferro by 61.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 288,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $5,418,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ferro by 293.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $12,846,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

