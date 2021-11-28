Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

