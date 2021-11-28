Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

