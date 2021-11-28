Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GENY stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000.

