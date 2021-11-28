Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.69 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $445.60 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.