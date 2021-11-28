Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $259.25 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

