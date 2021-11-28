Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,759 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $901.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $902.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $893.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

