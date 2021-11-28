Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading Down 2.3%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.01 and last traded at C$14.40. Approximately 50,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 39,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.74.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of C$299.08 million and a PE ratio of -8.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.40.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 million. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

