Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Up 610.6% in November

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 610.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PSAG stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSAG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $134,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $6,801,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $4,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

