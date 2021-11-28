Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.

PRVB opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

