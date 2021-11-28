Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 100.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Provoco Token has a market cap of $59,992.10 and $114.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 100% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.70 or 0.00235820 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

