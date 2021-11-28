Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 84.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 78.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 75.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,602. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

