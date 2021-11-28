Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 753,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 190,427 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

