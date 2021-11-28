Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of PDF Solutions worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 183,432 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

