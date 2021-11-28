Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $607,000 Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $464.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

