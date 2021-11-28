Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,989. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

