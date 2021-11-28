Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.80 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

