Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.77. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

