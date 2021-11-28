Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,879 ($24.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.31).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,303.50 ($17.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,456.17. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

