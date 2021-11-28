Psychemedics (PMD) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Psychemedics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Psychemedics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91% Psychemedics Competitors -143.72% -15.68% -9.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Psychemedics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 263 893 1375 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Psychemedics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million -31.04 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -7.26

Psychemedics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Psychemedics rivals beat Psychemedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

