PumaPay (PMA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.40 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $7.40 million and $560,544.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00234208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

