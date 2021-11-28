QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $56.47 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.