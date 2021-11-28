Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $14.00 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $14.00 or 0.00025900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $281.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,933,500 coins and its circulating supply is 98,899,697 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

