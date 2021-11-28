Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $131.66

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.66, but opened at $140.79. Quidel shares last traded at $146.05, with a volume of 4,532 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

