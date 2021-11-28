Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 3,700.0% in November

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of QRTEB opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.94. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.