Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

RAIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

