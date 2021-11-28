RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.40. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day moving average is $213.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

