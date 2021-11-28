Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 30.85 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.79. The firm has a market cap of £69.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

