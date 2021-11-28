Red Violet (RDVT) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) is one of 373 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Red Violet to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 1.35% -2.47% -2.17% Red Violet Competitors -129.38% -151.31% -5.32%

Red Violet has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet’s competitors have a beta of -2.76, meaning that their average stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red Violet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet Competitors 2473 12495 23219 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Red Violet’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Violet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million -$6.81 million 1,832.42 Red Violet Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.04

Red Violet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet. Red Violet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

