Refereum (RFR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.93 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $101.16 million and $14.93 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00237080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00087141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

