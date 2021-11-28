Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.85. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

RM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RM stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. 53,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Regional Management has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.71 per share, with a total value of $913,116.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

