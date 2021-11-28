Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in November

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RYMDF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 1,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,687. Relay Medical has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relay Medical in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

