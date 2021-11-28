Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of TuanChe worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TuanChe by 131.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. TuanChe Limited has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.09.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

