Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) by 423.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Senmiao Technology worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.20. Senmiao Technology Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

